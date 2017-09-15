Pub owner celebrated 30 years of Martin House Hospice in style

The owner of a Harrogate pub has celebrated 30 years of Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People with a party.

John Nelson, owner of the Coach and Horses on West Park, has been a supporter of Martin House for more than15 years, raising around £800,000 for the charity. The total figure is likely to be more than this because so many of his loyal customers have gone on to raise funds independently.

He marked the hospice’s 30th anniversary with champagne, canapes and birthday cake, shared by customers, staff and hospice supporters.

John said: “Martin House does wonderful work; it’s local, it supports children and young people and I’m happy to do everything I can to raise more money for it.”

John holds regular quiz nights, raffles and collections with proceeds going to Martin House. He also encourages his staff to volunteer and take part in hospice events, as well as take on sponsored challenges.

Martin House provides care and support to children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Alison Wragg, community fundraiser, said: “John has been one of our most dedicated supporters for many years and has raised a phenomenal amount of money in that time. His generosity and enthusiasm have been boundless, and we are touched that he and his staff and customers have thrown this marvellous celebration for the hospice.”