More homes could be built on new Flaxby village after further land purchased

The company hoping to transform the former Flaxby Golf Course site into a new village have revealed they have bought further land for more houses.

Flaxby Park Limited (FPL) announced in April that they had bought the site after it was put on the market following Skelwith Leisure’s liquidation last year.

The company acquired 280 acres of land but have now announced an option agreement for further land, bringing the total development to approximately 440 acres.

At a public meeting at the Bay Horse Inn, Goldsborough, Ray Mallon, spokesman for FPL explained the number of houses built determines what community facilities can be included on the development.

He said: “In order to reach the level of housing at which a new primary school, health centre, shops and other community and leisure facilities can be included, we will need to build 2,500-3,000 houses.

“There is a balance to be struck between, building sufficient houses to support community facilities and ensuring a lower density of housing in keeping with the quality of the development.

“To build 2000 plus houses on the golf course site would not fit with our plans for high quality housing options, nor would we want to build fewer houses with no community facilities.

“As a result, we have acquired an option agreement on adjacent land to the north of the golf course site.

“This will enable us to reduce the density and increase the range of housing options available, whilst also including integrated community facilities, within a high quality park setting.”

FPL’s plans for a new community include a central hub featuring shops, a primary school, cafes, bars, restaurants and medical and leisure facilities.

Mr Mallon said the homes will cover the full spectrum of housing need, including affordable and starter homes.

Plans for a new rail halt link with the existing Harrogate to York and Leeds line and a park and ride scheme are also being progressed.