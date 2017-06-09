Election 2017: Conservatives hold Elmet and Rothwell

Alec Shelbrooke has been re-elected to Parliament as MP for Elmet and Rothwell.

Mr Shelbrooke will represent the constituency having received 32,352 votes (54.3 per cent).

His share of the vote increased by 4.374 votes (5.9 per cent) from 27,978 in 2015, and his majority increased by 1,315.

His closest challenger was Labour candidate David Nagle, with 37.9 per cent of the vote.

The turn out for the Elmet and Rothwell constituency was 74.2 per cent.

Results in full

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative) 32,352 votes (54.3%)

David Nagle (Labour) 22,547 votes (37.9%)

Stewart Golton (Liberal Democrat) 2,606 votes (4.4%)

Matthew Clover (The Yorkshire Party) 1,042 votes (1.8%)

Dylan Brown (Green) 995 votes (1.7%)

