Police make series of arrests in crackdown on drink and drug driving in North Yorkshire

Police officers have made a series of arrests as part of crackdown on drink and drug driving in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police launched their summer campaign to raise awareness about the issue last Thursday.

And in the first five days of the crackdown, officers have arrested 11 people for drink driving offences and six for drug driving.

Eight of those arrested for drink driving provided a positive breath test of over twice the legal limit.

Police said the highest reading of the first five days of the campaign was provided by a man from Harrogate, who blew just under four times the legal limit.

Sergeant Andy Morton, of the Roads Policing Group, said: “Already at this early stage of the campaign, it’s disappointing to see that some drivers continue to ignore the warnings and pay no attention to the safety of other road users.

“Its also sad to see the alarming trend of drivers being multiple times the legal limit is continuing. So far over 70 per cent of those arrested have blown in excess of 70ug, twice the legal limit.

“Last week, when we kicked the campaign off, we gave clear warnings to those who choose to drink and drug drive, North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group are patrolling and will be targeting those who drive whilst over the limit. Officers are on the roads and equipped to find you, arrest you and send you to court.”

“We remain committed to getting these dangerous drivers off the road.”