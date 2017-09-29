Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

The following applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending September 22.

Harrogate

Demolition of detached garage. Erection of single storey extension. Formation of ramp. Alteration to fenestration at 15 St Andrew’s Grove, Harrogate for S Robinson.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 37A Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Eastwood.

Removal of steps, formation of boundary wall and decking and installation of fenestration at 13 Hyde Park Road, Harrogate for Mr Zia.

Display of one externally illuminated fascia sign and one externally illuminated freestanding sign to front elevation at 17 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate for Cattlemens Grill.

Listed building consent for the retention of TV ariel and satellite dish at 5 Swan Road, Harrogate for A Kitching.

Installation of replacement windows at 29 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate for The Paxton Family Trust.

Listed building application for installation of replacement windows to rear elevation at 2 Montpellier Gardens, Harrogate for Stapleton Waterhouse.

Change of use of first and second floor from retail use (Use class A1 - shops) to form two dwellings (Use class C3 - dwelling houses) with formation of replacement roof and roof terrace, installation of dormer windows balconies and rooflights, alterations to fenestration and reinstatement of door at Lynx Womenswear, 20 West Park, Harrogate for Lynx Womens Wear.

Conversion of garage to form playroom, erection of first floor extension and alterations to fenestration at 419 Skipton Road, Harrogate for Mr Johnson and B Cawley.

Erection of two-storey extension; raising of roof; formation of dormer window and fenestration; installation of 12 rooflights and alterations to fenestration at 83 Green Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Stewart and C Lea.

Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of one dwelling and home office/gym and alterations to access at 20 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate for S McGregor.

Construction of two detached dwellings to replace a single detached dwelling (site area 0.07) at 2 Leadhall Road, Harrogate for J Clay.

Erection of two storey extension and single storey extension to form porch at 7 Nunnington Crescent, Harrogate for B Evans.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions and demolition of attached garage at 9 Bilton Close, Harrogate for Ms Burchell.

Demolition of existing extension and erection of single storey extension at 2 Woodcock Close, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Towers.

Erection of two single storey extensions to form swimming pool and conservatory at Fairview Barn, Brackenthwaite Lane, Pannal for Mr and Mrs Turner.

Felling of a holly tree (T1), crown reduction (by 2m) of a Portuguese Laurel tree (T2) and a holly tree (T3) and removal of overhanging branch over driveway of a Cypress tree (T4) within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 49 Rutland Drive, Harrogate for Mr Morton.

Pollard five lime trees to front of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at Rydal, 11A Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr Bown.

Felling of a Cypress tree (T1) to rear of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at 55 Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr Wild.

Felling of two apple trees, a cherry tree and a bay tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 19 Hollins Road, Harrogate for P Roberts.

Felling of an ash tree within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 1, 17 Hyde Park Road Harrogate for T Aylott.

Various works to include felling of a Lawson Cypress, crown lifting, lateral reduction and removal of ivy and dead wooding to various trees within A1 of Tree Preservation Order 05/1988 at Wedderburn Lodge, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for L Lofthouse.

Felling of a cedar tree and crown lift (to 3m above ground) and crown reduction (by 2m) of one Cotoneaster tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 8 Wellington Square, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Walker.

Crown thinning and crown reduction of a sycamore tree (T1) within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 8 Lancaster Road, Harrogate for N Miller.

Crown Lift (to 2m above water level) of two sycamore trees within Pannal Conservation Area at 27 Crimple Meadows, Pannal for Mrs Little.

Felling of a Hawthorn (T1) to front of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 1, 3 West End Avenue, Harrogate for Mr Waldron.

Knaresborough

Demolition of utility room, erection of two two storey extensions to include glazed link extension and balcony to first floor and alterations to fenestration at Abbey Garth, 28 Abbey Road,

Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Davies.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (root protection area), 4 (sample materials), 5 (boundary treatment), 6 (ecological appraisal), 7 (bat brick), 8 (tree removal), 9 (surveying bats), 10 (foul sewage), 11 (risk assessment), 12 (topsoil) of permission 16/05225/FUL - A disabled fully accessible new build dwelling with a first floor balcony and felling of 1

Ash tree T5 of Tree Preservation Order 02 1983 at Ashwell Court, Mire Syke Lane, Scotton for C Rigg.

Nidderdale

Conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation and installation of dormer window at 10 Church Avenue, Dacre Banks for D Scruton.

Erection of single storey extension at Stable Barn, Coldstones Fold Farm, Bewerley for Mr Booth.

Conversion of workshop to form holiday cottage and installation of package treatment plant at Tiplady Farm, Blazefield for K Harris.

Conversion of existing garage to form annex and erection of detached garage at Owl Barn, Panorama Walk, Pateley Bridge for T Pickering.

Ripon

Application for non-material amendment to allow a reduction in width of the extension at 71 Hillshaw Park Way, Ripon for Mr Hesp.

Demolition of existing extension. Erection of two story extension. Formation of new porch and roof lights. Ground works and new retaining wall. Alteration to fenestration at Little Studley, 15 Little Studley Road Ripon for C Greenall.

Formation of access and track and removal of 3.5m of hedgerow at Firlands Farm, Apron Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr and Mrs Worrall.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to eaves and ridge levels on converted barn, alterations to fenestration of the barn conversion, alterations to the eaves level of the new build infill extension, addition of two new windows to the existing house of planning permission 16/01883/FUL - Conversion of garage/outbuildings to form additional accommodation and conversion of barn to form car port, erection of single storey link extension to dwelling, alterations to the roof, removal of shed and alterations to fenestration at Church Farm, Church Lane, South Stainley for S Sterne.

Erection of a dwelling at land south of Minster View, Hungate, Bishop Monkton for K Harper.

Revised Scheme. Erection of single storey extension, conversion of loftspace and installation of dormer window. Alteration to fenestration at Roseberry, Mill Lane, Burton Leonard for Mr Easdon.

Erection of a dwelling, installation of gate and formation of hard standing and bin store at land comprising field at 430635 463108 Church Lane, South Stainley for J Waterhouse.

Erection of single storey extension and demolition of games room at Hutton House, Hungate, Bishop Monkton for Mr and Mrs McDonald.

Erection of single storey and first floor extensions, conversion of garage to form kitchen and alterations to fenestration at 4 Vicarage Terrace Burton Leonard for Mrs Grant.

Display of four flags, three v-boards, one fascia sign, four information boards, four freestanding information boards, one gable lettering and one health and safety board at land adjacent to Poplars Industrial Estate, Wetherby Road, Boroughbridge for c/o Agent.

Variation of condition number 2 (Approved plans) of permission 14/04315/FULMAJ to alter the housetypes of the first eight plots (‘Phase 1’ of the development) at site of Riverside Sawmills, Valuation Lane, Boroughbridge for Linden Homes.

Retrospective application for engineering works to create midden store and formation of agricultural access at Chimney Sweep Field, Old Sleningford Hall, North Stainley for T Ramsden.

Outline application for the erection of one dwelling with access considered at Parkfield, Galphay Road, Kirkby Malzeard for Mr and Mrs Atkinson.

Extension to house four new silos and cladding of two existing silos at The Mill Thorpe Road, Masham for C I’Anson.

Demolition of existing extension and store. Erection of two storey and single storey extension. Formation of porch. Alteration to fenestration at Avoza Grewelthorpe for Mr Richardson.

Erection of first floor extension over existing garage at 25 Swinburn Road, Masham for D Thompson.