Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending March 31

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending March 31.

Harrogate

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.7 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.6 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.9 metres at 40 Bachelor Road, Harrogate for J Henderson.

Erection of single storey extension at 6 Hill Top Close, Harrogate for R Wiggins.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 24 Derwent Road, Harrogate for A Knight.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend six metres beyond an original rear wall and have a flat roof to a height of four metres at 2 St Nicholas Road, Harrogate for P Bowe.

Installation of new windows and door at Flat 2, 12 Harlow Moor Drive, Harrogate for EYG.

Conversion of roof to form two flats, erection of penthouse extension, dormer extensions and ground floor canopy, installation of juliet balconies and rooflights, formation of external lift shaft, alterations to fenestration and roof pitch, erection of walls and railings and formation of access gates, pedestrian access and bin stores at 2-4 Windsor Court, Clarence Drive, Harrogate for Clarence Drive Estates LLP.

Erection of two single storey extensions, new canopy porch, replacement garage door,widening of access and treeworks to various trees at 60 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for R Whitfield.

Demolition of single storey and two storey rear extension and erection of single storey and two storey rear extension with first floor terrace area, partial demolition of two storey side extension and erection of replacement two storey extension, erection of front porch with canopy, alterations to fenestration, demolition of shed, erection of detached garage and formation of associated landscaping at 9 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate for R Johnson.

Erection of single storey rear extension at Brandelhow, 23 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate for D Dawson.

Enlargement of first floor rear window at 122 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate for N Bray.

Decoration of all existing pilasters up to fascia height (revised scheme) at Mark Wilkinson Furniture Limited, 3 - 5 Crescent Road, Harrogate for Canburg.

Change of use from estate agents (use class- A2) to residential (use class- C3) at Princes House, 13 Princes Square, Harrogate for Chervak.

Retrospective application for retention of basement to form single dwelling (site area 0.03ha) at 57 Kings Road, Harrogate for H Jones.

Erection of single storey extension at 27 Norwood Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Mansbridge.

Erection of detached ancillary accommodation(revised scheme to include lobby) at 27 Rossett Way, Harrogate for C Smyth.

Erection of single storey extensions at Barrowby, 6 Rayleigh Road, Harrogate for J Nimmo.

Erection of single storey extension at 18 St Clements Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs N Beasley.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at 68 Tewit Well Road, Harrogate for E Brown.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration on rear elevation and to change existing garage window to window and door to side elevation of planning permission 16/00353/FUL - ‘Erection of two storey extension and pitched roof to garage’ at 14 Wheatlands Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs R Hinchcliffe.

Erection of rear conservatory. The proposed conservatory would extend 3.5 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.65 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.7 metres at 13 Poplar Crescent, Harrogate for Mrs Knight.

Installation of a ground source heat pump system, erection of garage and alterations to existing access and formation of new access with associated landscaping at Pott Bridge Farm, Beckwithshaw for Mr Bailey.

Application for approval of details required under condition four (side entrance door) and condition five (fireplace) of permission 15/02880/LB - Listed building consent for the demolition of a single storey rear and wrap around extension, and two storey extension, erection of single storey extension, installation of three rooflights and internal alterations at Oak House, Main Street, Ripley for T Lund.

Felling of two lime trees, felling of a dead tree (species unknown) and crown lift (by 3m) of two sycamore trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at Library House, 1A Regent Parade, Harrogate for J Hughes.

Felling of a Sorbus Aucuparia tree, crown lift (by 0.75m) and crown thinning (by 20 per cent) of a Lauris Nobilis tree and pollarding (to 4.5m) of a Sorbus Aucuparia tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Hotel Du Vin, Prospect Place, Harrogate for M Hastings.

Knaresborough

Depositing of 24,00 tonnes of inert subsoil and topsoil to level land (including drainage) for the creation of two football pitches at site of Lingerfield Tip, Low Moor Lane, Scotton for North Yorkshire County Council.

Erection of hip to gable roof and single storey extension at 8A York Lane, Knaresborough for A Davies.

Demolition of redundant garages and storage building with nine dwellings forming courtyard development at Meadley Square, Whiteley Yard, Knaresborough for Samuel Smiths Old Brewery.

Demolition of existing food retail unit and erection of a new food retail unit with associated car parking, landscaping and amended access at site of the Co Operative, Chain Lane, Knaresborough for J Hanna.

Display of two internally illuminated fascia signs, two internally illuminated free standing signs and three non-illuminated free standing signs at Harrogate Audi, Grimbald Crag Road, Knaresborough for Harrogate Audi.

Application for non-material amendment to allow the removal of secondary bay window to house type H436 of planning permission 14/04929/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application under outline permission 6.100.2889.OUTMAJ for application for residential development with access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale considered (site area 6.8ha) at The Pastures Residential Development, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for David Wilson Homes.

Demolition of conservatory and erection of two storey and single storey extension and alterations to screen wall at 2 Sterling Chase, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs P Goodrum.

Installation of replacement glazing to existing windows on all elevations at Staveley Court, Main Street, Staveley for Mr and Mrs Cook.

Listed building application for the installation of replacement glazing to existing windows on all elevations at Staveley Court, Main Street, Staveley for Mr and Mrs Cook.