Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending March 24

The following planning applications were received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending March 24.

Harrogate

Erection of two storey side extension, front canopy and outbuilding and demolition of existing side garage at 1 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate for Mr Proudfoot.

Erection of first floor extension at 100 Tennyson Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Nickell-Lean.

Demolition of existing garage and conservatory, erection of a single storey extensions with roof lights at 12 Rydal Road, Harrogate for A Skeels.

Erection of detached garage at 83 Dragon Parade, Harrogate for C Outhwaite and S Gill.

Demolition of existing building and erection of a coffee shop to include a drive-thru, car parking, access and landscaping at 112 Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Euro Garages.

Erection of a pre-fabricated extension to provide an indoor ski centre at Harrogate Squash And Fitness Centre, Harrogate for P Stanford.

Conversion of dwelling into two flats with replacement and formation of fenestration and relocation of fire escape at 13 Hyde Park Road, Harrogate for Mr Zia.

Erection of single storey extension and replacement garage and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 20 Skipton Crescent, Harrogate for P and C Robinson.

Demolition and erection of garage at 15 Burnside Road, Harrogate for M Fischer.

Erection of replacement garage and alterations to fenestration to dwelling at 48 Wentworth Crescent, Harrogate for S Win.

Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for the erection of a greenhouse/conservatory with flat roof at 57 St Winifreds Road, Harrogate for F Motashar.

Partial conversion of first floor veterinary practice to form one apartment and formation of bin store at 11C East Park Road, Harrogate for East Park Vets.

Variation of condition three to allow extension in opening hours from 08:00-15:00 to 07:30-18:00 Monday to Friday of planning permission 11/02254/COU- Change of use of public house/restaurant (use class A4 - drinking establishments) to a pre-school day centre (use class D1 - non-residential institutions) with provision of an outdoor play area at Little Crickets Pre School, The County Ground, St Georges Road, Harrogate for Little Crickets Pre-School.

Erection of single storey link extension at 10 Warwick Crescent, Harrogate for C Lenighan.

Installation of replacement windows from timber sash to UPVC at Apartment 1, 12 Alderson Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Dexter.

Erection of replacement roof and dormer extension, and alterations to fenestration at 36 Church Avenue, Harrogate for J Morrison.

Erection of an agricultural workers’ dwelling at Heather House Farm, Burley Bank Road, Killinghall for J Walton.

Demolition of existing carport and garage and erection of replacement garage and utility room with first floor office area at 3 Knox Mill Close, Killinghall for K Bland.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to approved plans for plots 51, 52, 55 and 56 of planning permission 13/04634/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for residential development with all matters reserved (site area 2.98ha) at land comprising OS field 2218 Picking Croft Lane, Killinghall for Miller Homes Ltd.

Lateral reduction (by 3m) and crown reduction (by 2m) of one apple tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 1 West Cliffe Terrace, Harrogate for M Deacon.

Felling of one Sycamore tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 3, 72 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for M Ross.

Felling of a Cypress tree to the rear of property within Harrogate Conservation Area at West Hill, 69 Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr Payne.

Felling of two cherry plum (T2, T3), crown reduction (by 1.5m-2m) of a Norway Maple (T4), crown reduction (by 0.5-0.75m) of four purple plum and two Laburnum (T1, T5) and removal of limb from a purple plum (T1) within Harrogate Conservation Area at 62 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for D Bornstein.

Felling of a Rowan tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 9 The Parade, Harrogate for Mrs Edwards.

Felling of one Leylandii, one Lawson Cypress and one Sycamore tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 60 Harcourt Drive, Harrogate for R Whitfield.

Pollarding to eight Lime trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at Trinity Methodist Church, Park Road, Harrogate for Trinity Methodist Church.

Felling of 10 Conifer trees to the front of the property. Crown reduction (by 3m) of one Crabapple tree and one Prunus Tree. Crown reduction (by 5m) of a Rowan tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 3 Warwick Crescent, Harrogate for E Baker.

Felling of four Yew trees and three Sycamore trees, Crown lift (by 5m) and targeted removal of branches to one Ash tree, crown lift (by 5m) of a Sycamore tree and deadwood and crown clean of all Yew Trees along rear boundary, in the Harrogate Conservation Area at Flat 1, 16 Kenilworth Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs R Colman.

Knaresborough

Erection of a dwelling, formation of new vehicular access and hardstanding and demolition of outbuilding at 32 Meadow Road, Knaresborough for P White.

Retention of timber garage and smoking shelter at Lido Leisure Park, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough for Lido Leisure Park.

Removal of condition three (cottages occupancy as holiday accommodation) of planning permission 96/00608/FUL to allow cottages’ occupancy to be used as residential at Badger Hill, Knaresborough for Barton Park Homes.

Approval of details required under conditions two (sample materials), three (sample materials), four (landscaping scheme), six (surface water drainage), five (land contamination) of permission 16/03739/REM- Reserved matters application under outline permission 15/04768/OUT for erection of three detached dwellings with appearance, landscaping layout and scale considered at Scotton Nurseries, New Road, Scotton for Mr and Mrs Hattersley.

Resurfacing of footpath, improvement of access, erection of 1m high fence and self closing gate and replacement of the existing notice board at St Bartholomew’s Church, Moor Lane, Arkendale for B Shipman.

Erection of single storey extension and glazed link, removal of steps and formation of decking at Staveley Court, Main Street, Staveley for Mr and Mrs Cook.

Erection of single storey garage block, installation of roof lights and alterations to vehicular access at Staveley Court, Main Street, Staveley for Mr and Mrs cook.

Erection of three warehouse buildings (use class B8) including formation of new vehicular access and associated hardstanding at Green-Tech Rabbit Hill Park, Braimber Lane to Allerton Park Interchange, Allerton Park for Mr and Mrs R Kay.