Planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending June 2

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending Friday, June 2.

Harrogate

Erection of conservatory at 4 Coleridge Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hicks.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend beyond an original rear elevation by 4.7 metres, have a height to the eaves of 2.6 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.9 metres at 40 Bachelor Road, Harrogate for J Henderson.

Erection of two storey extension at 2 Torrs Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Bryant.

Erection of two storey extensions, raising of ridge height, alterations to fenestration, removal of chimney and formation of additional parking at 95 Oakdale, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Stevens.

Conversion of attic to form additional living accommodation and installation of six roof lights at Flat 1 21 Park View, Harrogate for Fuller & Jelfs.

Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two detached dwellings with associated access, car parking and landscaping at Blue Haze, 123 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for Mr Singleton.

Erection of agricultural storage building at Forest Head Farm, Bogs Lane, Harrogate for J Halford.

Erection of single storey extension and internal alterations at 14 St Marks Avenue, Harrogate for Mr Verity and Ms Spyropoulos.

Discharge of Conditions four, five and six (root protection scheme) of planning permission 16/05415/FUL - Demolition of garage, erection of single storey extension and erection of detached garden room at Flat 1, 16 Kenilworth Avenue, Harrogate for R Colman.

Felling of two Cypress trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at 120B Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr Lane.

Pollarding (by 2m) of a Portuguese laurel tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 8A Brunswick Drive, Harrogate for Mrs Bowden.

Felling of a golden Cypress and crown reduction (3m) of a golden Cypress tree in Harrogate Conservation Area at 55 Kent Road, Harrogate for Mr Wild.

Felling of a cherry tree, two ash trees, one lime tree, lateral reduction (by 4.5m) of a willow tree, crown reduction (by 0.5m and 1.0m) of two holly trees within Harrogate Conservation Area at Queens Lodge, 26 Queens Road, Harrogate for Mr Gittens.

Lateral reduction (by 2-3m) of a lime tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at Bower House, Station Parade, Harrogate for C Lewis.

Felling of a birch tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 27A Truro Road, Harrogate for A Clarke.

Lateral drawback of an apple tree away from property by 1-2m, back to suitable pruning point within Harrogate Conservation Area at 16 Tewit Well Avenue, Harrogate for J Shepherd.

Lateral reduction (by 4-6 feet) of a Scottish pine tree within Harrogate Conservation Area at 5 Park Road, Harrogate for A Ardron.

Reserved matters application (access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for erection of 128 dwellings including sports pitches and public amenity space approved under outline application 16/05447/DVCMAJ at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal for S Carr.

Erection of two-storey extension and formation of additional fenestration at 4 Hazel Drive, Burn Bridge for G Adams.

Change to layout of plots 8-10 and 59-66 originally approved under application 16/04909/DVCMAJ resulting in new house types, and addition of four extra units at land between Cricket Field and Crag Lane, Cautley Drive, Killinghall for Linden Homes North.

Prior notification of change of use from agricultural building to residential dwelling at junction of Briscoe Ridge Lane & Shaw Lane, Beckwithshaw for HR Towers.

Prior notification of change of use from agricultural building to residential dwelling at Greenhill Farm, Bishop Thornton for C & A Kellett.

Prior notification of change of use from agricultural building to two residential dwellings at Greenhill Farm, Bishop Thornton for C & A Kellett.

Erection of dwelling and associated garage at site south of Low Fold, Silverdale Close, Darley for P Brockway.

Erection of single storey extension and detached garage at Gillbeck Barn, Bewerley for S Colbourne.

Knaresborough

Erection of two storey and single storey rear extensions at Trafford House, 4 Main Street, Scotton for Mr and Mrs Robson.

Deposit of 24,000 tonnes of inert subsoil and topsoil land (including drainage) for creation of two football pitches at Scotton Golf Driving Centre, Low Moor Lane, Scotton for North Yorkshire County Council.

Application for approval of details required under conditions three (materials) and six (root protection) of permission 15/01130/FUL - Erection of detached dwelling and garage, formation of vehicular access, terrace and installation of entrance gates and installation of a water treatment plant at Fox House, Farnham Lane, Farnham for Mr and Mrs Boyle.

Felling of an apple tree within Knaresborough Conservation Area at Afallon, Bond End, Knaresborough for Z Wilson.

Felling of a cherry tree within Group G11 Tree Protection Order 01/1952 at Rowan Garth, Church Street, Goldsborough for K Ellis.

Ripon

Demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage (revised scheme) at Rock Cottage, Markington to Wormald Green, Markington for J Davey.

Retrospective application for erection of recycling shed at Abacus Direct Ltd, 5 Jubilee Court, Wath Lane, Copgrove for Abacus Direct Ltd.

Alterations to dormer windows and roof; Application of render to main house and formation of pitched roof to garage at Thorstad Back Lane, Kirkby Malzeard for D Blakey.

Formation of access road at The Grange, Sawley for TM, JM & RT Watson.

Erection of link, single-storey wraparound extension to form garage, and boundary fence; Formation of additional fenestration at 40 Harrogate Road, Ripon for D Spackman.

Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey extension, conversion of workshop to form additional living accommodation with alterations to fenestration and re roofing of garage at 1 Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon for M Cuthbert.

Application for approval of details under conditions six (remediation scheme) and 22 (written scheme of investigation) of permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for up to 150 dwellings with access considered (site area 9.01ha) at land comprising field at grid reference 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for Harron Homes.

Demolition of conservatory, erection of two storey and first floor extensions and loft conversion with installation of rooflights at 2 Kirkby Avenue, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Blaylock.