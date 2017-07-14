Overwhelming response to fourth Wetherby food fest

Organisers of Wetherby’s fourth food festival say they have been overwhelmed by positive comments about the event.

And PJJ Events, who are based in the town and also stage similar attractions at Lotherton Hall and Newcastle, logged record numbers of visitors through the gates at the Ings site.

“The festival was probably our best one yet, the sunshine came out to make the weekend all but perfect,” said co-founder Julie Sowden who runs the event with husband Philip.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the positive comments we have received during the event and it was so lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves.

“We will definitely be back again next July and planning will resume shortly for 2018.”

The festival started on Friday night with the Ed Sheeran tribute, with the atmosphere enjoyed by many.

Julie added: “On Saturday we had visitors ready and waiting for us to open and they continued to flow through the gates all weekend long leading to record numbers.

“Our traders all reported excellent sales and how lovely our visitors and the people of Wetherby were.”

Local producers had over 70 stalls reflecting a wide range from cheese, cakes to crafted furniture.

And charity stands raised much-needed funds also.

A major attraction was the Wetherby Lions duck race on the River Wharfe, which opened Sunday’s proceedings, and included guest, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.

Martin Doxey from the Lions reported a net total of over £2,000 raised which will be spent on charitable causes.

The Lions sold 1,607 ducks and thanked people for their support.

Spokesman John Boulton told the Wetherby News: “Everything went swimmingly!

“The race went very smoothly and there were no accidents or negative feedback.”

Stage time at the Food Festival was taken by a variety of bands, catering for all tastes and the Man v Food competitions entertained throughout the weekend.

“Our free children’s entertainment was well received with the little ones being wowed with bubbles, games and magic,” added Julie.