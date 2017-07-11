Olympic rower to open new Aldi store

Discount supermarket Aldi is set to open the doors of its long-awaited Wetherby store on Thursday.

And Olympic rower Tom Ransley will perform the ribbon cutting ceremony at 8am at the Sandbeck Lane store.

Aldi Store Manager, Clare Vause said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to the Wetherby community this week, enabling them to benefit from quality products at affordable prices. Shoppers can expect some great opening week Specialbuys, as well as their usual Aldi favourites.

“The team and I are also thrilled to have an Olympic Gold medallist come to open the store – we are very much looking forward to welcoming Tom and our new customers to the store.”

The sports hero claimed his first gold medal as part of Team GB’s men’s eight boat in Rio last year, after winning bronze at London 2012.

To celebrate the store opening, the first 30 people in the queue will receive a free shopping bag full of fresh fruit and veg from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range.

The site has 72 car parking spaces and 940 metres of retail space, which will stock 1,350 product lines.

In a welcome boost for the local economy, 32 new jobs have been created with store launch, and Aldi is still recruiting for a variety of roles in the area. Jobs of all levels are available from Store Apprentices to Assistant Store Managers. Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found via www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.

Aldi is also marking the new store opening by donating refreshments to the pupils at Crossley Street Primary School after the opening.

Tom Ransley added: “I’m really looking forward to opening the store and meeting members of the local community on the day.“