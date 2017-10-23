New grandstand hailed a winner

Wetherby unveiled its new £3.5m grandstand to the racing world last week.

The start of the new jump season saw the three-storey Millennium West facility opened by Nick Rust, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority.

Jonjo Sanderson, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at Wetherby said: “We are delighted by how well the new facilities have gone down with our regular racegoers.

“This stand has been something that we have been planning for a number of years, so to finally have it opened and operational is a very exciting moment for everyone here at Wetherby.”

He added: “One of our key drivers behind this redevelopment was to improve the raceday experience for our owners and trainers and the positive comments we have received from them has been great, so hopefully we can kick on from here now and grow all aspects of our business with these new facilities.”

The building houses a bar, betting shop, owners and trainers’ balcony and TV crews.