New arrival at Harewood estate

Lady, Harewood’s female donkey, gave birth to her first foal last week and staff at the estate say both are doing well.

The gestation period for donkeys is 12 months so when Lady arrived at Harewood in August 2016 she was already pregnant.

Nick Dowling, Bird Garden and Farm Experience Manager said: “We began to notice that Lady was widening a few months ago.

“At first we considered she may be gaining weight, however, it soon became evident that she was pregnant – much to our surprise!”

Harewood Farm Experience opened in 2016.

“We’re really pleased to have this latest addition in the Farm,” added Nick.

“Lady is doing all the right things and is showing signs of being a fantastic mother.

“At the moment we are leaving mum and baby to bond. We suspect that the new baby is female although this is yet to be officially established. Once we confirm the sex, we will name the latest arrival.”

At birth, foals usually weigh between 19 and 30 lbs. (8.6 to 13.6 kg) and can stand and nurse after just 30 minutes.

Harewood keepers are keeping a close eye on the new baby ensuring both Lady and the new addition are getting the best care around the clock.

Visitors to Harewood will be able to see the newborn in the Farm this weekend.