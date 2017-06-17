Mum starts new network

A NEW online social network offering free advice, information and support to parents in the Leeds area has been launched this month.

The North Leeds Mumbler has been set up by Anna Winter, a mum-of-two from Shadwell, to provide a parenting community and resource for people with children from birth to teens.

As well as providing up-to-date information on local attractions, healthcare, toddler groups and classes, it also allows local parents to chat in groups and form friendships.

“The website aims to bring all of the information that local families need together in one place and the chat group allows parents to ask others for recommendations for groups, services, advice for family problems, ideas for days out and everything else in between,” said founder Mrs Winter.

“I have already organised a few Mumbler meet-ups, where some parents have told me that they haven’t left the house for days so were pleased to have chat with people experiencing the same things as them. I wish it had been in place when I had my first child.”

The website - www.northleeds.mumbler.co.uk - covers a broad area of North Leeds from Harewood and East Keswick to Headingley.

Mrs Winter decided to launch the social network in her local area after recognising a gap in the market for a parenting resource and ‘one-stop-shop’ of information to help take the stress out of family life.

“Before having my children, I had no idea what there was to do in the area with little people. I remember well the first few months of having a new baby and thinking ‘Where can I take her and where can I meet other mums’,” said Mrs Winter.

“Now she’s started school I’m thinking ‘What can I do with her and my toddler at the weekends or during the school holidays.

“I wanted to compile one place where everything to do was listed, from playgroups and classes to local days out and special events; somewhere that other parents, grandparents and carers could go to find things to do with their little ones.”

The North Leeds Mumbler area covers: Shadwell, Alwoodley, Harewood, Chapel Allerton, Roundhay, Oakwood, Moortown, Meanwood, Weetwood, Adel, Cookridge, Headingley, West Park, Hyde Park, Thorner, Bardsey, East Keswick.

The network is part of a Mumbler franchise, with 18 similar Mumbler sites operating across the country.

The business is owned by Sally Haslewood, from Harrogate, who launched the first Mumbler website in November 2012. The first franchise was launched in 2014 and is now available in regions including York, Leeds, Stockport and Wakefield.