Mum’s marathon effort for charity

A mum of three who started running to combat postnatal depression has run her first marathon.

Lianne Dayson, 31, of Boston Spa finished last weekend’s Yorkshire Marathon in four hours and 51 minutes and dedicated the £600 she raised for Macmillan Cancer Relief to her grandad Gordon Nicholson.

“I started running two-and-a-half years ago,” said Lianne, whose children are now 13, nine and three.

“I had postnatal depression, was over weight and running saved me - it gave me a positive outlook on life. It’s the best thing I ever started.”

Lianne, who is a full-time mum, went on to run races from the distances of 5k to half marathon but was driven for more.

“I decided last year that I wanted to run a marathon, I spoke to my Grandad about this while he was suffering with terminal cancer, which he died of on December 23 2016,

“I promised I would run a marathon. So after his death it made me more determined to do it this year.

“I chose the Yorkshire marathon because my Grandad was a true Yorkshire man and I chose Macmillan to raise funds for because they helped support him when he was seriously ill. I know my Grandad would be proud of me.”

Lianne’s build up to the 26.2 miles saw her increase the miles run over the last few months, running four times a week.

But just four weeks before the big day, she started suffering from sciatic nerve pain and had to run less.

“I saw a physio and started increasing my miles again. Marathon training is a commitment,” added Lianne.

She added: “I am very proud of my finishing time after struggling badly with my sciatic nerve and missing weeks of training.

“It was a fantastic day and such great support from the crowds of people.”