Motorcyclist, 45, in hospital after crash with car on Leeds roundabout

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision involving a car on a roundabout in Wetherby.

The crash happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, on the roundabout at the junction of Boston Road and Leeds Road.

It involved a blue Ford Fiesta car and black Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a 45-year-old man, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police today (Wednesday) said he remains in a stable condition at Leeds General Infirmary.

But officers are appealing to witnesses to the collision on Monday to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170315667.