More rail strikes to hit Northern services

Workers at four rail companies - including Northern - are to stage two 24-hour strikes due to worsening disputes over the role of guards and driver-only trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia will walk out on October 3 and 5.

Northern, the trading name of Arriva Rail North, operates local services across Yorkshire, including routes to Leeds, Bradford, Halifax, Harrogate and Wakefield.