Missing man Richard Taylor’s truck clues

Police searching for missing Richard Taylor say witnesses who saw his vehicle in the days before it was found may hold vital clues to the investigation.

The 30-year-old’s parents reported him missing at 6pm on Thursday October 12 after he failed to return home.

He had left his home address in South Milford at 11.45am to go on an errand to repair a tyre in the Knottingley area.

His distinctive gold Ford Ranger Wildcat pick-up truck, registration number SN67 ZRL, was found parked in a lay-by on Gateforth New Road, near Selby Golf Club, at about 8pm on Saturday October 14. It was left unattended and insecure and the keys were inside the vehicle.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “This is a very distinctive vehicle and we know that this vehicle was in the Knottingley area of West Yorkshire on the early afternoon of Thursday 12 October.

“We would like anyone who has seen this vehicle since Thursday to contact police, as this may help us piece together Richard’s movements and provide important information that could help the investigation.”

He added: “Richard is very close to his family and it is out of character for him not to return home or have any contact with them via phone or text message. He is also a prolific user of Facebook, but his account has been inactive while he has been missing.”

Richard’s family and friends are also using social media to assist the appeal. They have also been out searching the local area.

It is known he has friends in the Leeds and Wakefield area of West Yorkshire, as well as the Blackpool area of Lancashire.

Richard is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, mousy hair, slim build and he has blue eyes. He was wearing jeans and a t-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Richard or his truck should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101. Please quote “Richard Taylor missing person” and incident number 12170183257.