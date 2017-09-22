Mint Festival bosses’ noise levels pledge

Organisers of tomorrow’s Mint Festival at Stockeld Park have pledged to monitor noise levels.

In a letter sent to residents, they state that a team of specialist noise consultants will work throughout the music event that will be staged from 10am-11pm.

“The organisers are required to ensure noise at the event is controlled to the limits agreed by the local authority,” states the letter.

“Extensive planning has taken place in consultation with Harrogate Borough Council so that noise impact on the local community is minimised as far as possible.

“We will have a team of specialist noise consultants who will monitor noise levels at residential locations throughout the event.”

The dance festival is returning to the Wetherby area after taking place in The Tetley in Leeds last year and at Wetherby Racecourse in 2015.

Speaking to the Wetherby News last month a Mint spokesman said they were confent the return to Wetherby will pay off.

“The site has lots more space, accommodates for a great flow of people and our five arenas all fit in amongst the trees,” said the spokesman.

“There’s a lot of history on the site, it has a great feel to it. We think its going to set a great atmosphere.”

And they added that the event was expected to provide a boost in trade.

“We expect it to provide lots of trade to the area. Many people make a weekend out of it in Leeds and book accommodation in the local area. Hotels, restaurants etc should all see extra business.”

In the line-up for the sell out sixth daytime electronic music party are local international party bands and DJs including garage icon Craig David and house DJ Jamie Jones.

In their letter to residents organisers added that they expected an increase in traffic but they had been working with the council and police.

“There may be a slight increase in weekend vehicular traffic around the area which our stewards and security will manage throughout the event.”

Sound checks will also take place today between 3-6pm.

Anyone who has concerns about the noise levels during the event can contact the Residents’ hotline on 07957793944.