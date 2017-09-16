Max, 4, swims 100m to help serious ill tots

Just days old Max Jamieson was put on life support to help him breath after developing RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

And now, aged four, the Sherburn-in-Elmet youngster is celebrating swimming an amazing 100-metres unaided to raise £900 for seriously ill children.

Mum Gail explained: “Max was extremely poorly at two weeks old and was rushed into the LGI PICU and put on a life support machine.

“RSV is a common, and very contagious, virus that infects the respiratory tract of most children before their second birthday.

“The chance of severe infection is greatest for children under 8 to 10 weeks old, like Max was.

“For most babies and young children, the infection causes nothing more than a cold.

“However, Max was one of the small percentage groups where his infection with RSV led to serious problems such as bronchiolitis, which is inflammation of the small airways of the lungs and he caught pneumonia, which became life-threatening for Max.”

The doctors gave Max 24-hour care and two weeks he went home.

The youngster, who has just started at Monk Fryston Primary, recently decided to repay the dedication of the medical staff by swimming four lengths of Tadcaster Community Pool, earlier this month.

The inspirational youngster is at ASA Stage 3 level at the pool after initially starting swimming lessons in Selby aged just three.

Max trained so that his parents were sure he could comfortably achieve the challenge.

“We are incredibly proud of him,” added Gail who said it was the furthest Max had swam.

“The fact he wanted to do this to help other poorly children is inspirational.

“We had no doubts in our mind he could do it because he has so much spirit and is a fighter who never gives up and lives his life every day with a smile on his face’

Six-year-old sister Lucy said of her little brother: “Max was really good and he is an awesome swimmer.”

To donate to Max’s fundraising efforts, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/max-jamieson1