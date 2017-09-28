Man stuck in 10ft deep ditch after car flipped on major road near Leeds

A man was stuck in a 10ft deep ditch after his car left the road near Leeds.

Firefighters were called to York Road, Wetherby, at around 11pm last night (Wednesday) to rescue the man.

His car had slid off the road and flipped onto its side into the ditch.

Crews from North and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services used a triple extension ladder to guide the man out of the ditch after he became trapped.

He was treated by paramedics.