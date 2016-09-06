Life on the Rocks in the picture

Visitors to Brimham Rocks are being encourgate to focus in on the popular National Trust site.

This month and next bosses at the attraction are asking people to share photographs of the rocks and wildlife.

The most-liked macro photos shared with the hashtag #MacroBrimham on Twitter and/or Instagram will be exhibited on Brimham’s website fortnightly.

“Brimham Rocks has always been a place of views, with the rocks dominating the local landscape and, as such, we capture the interest of lots of landscape photographers,” said operations manager and photography enthusiast Roy Phillips.

“However, this autumn we are changing the focus and bringing the ‘fascinatingly tiny’ to the centre of attention.”

And every Monday between 12-2pm in September and October (apart from October 3) Brimaham Photographic Society member Stephen Lewis will be ready to answer questions and point out some of the most interesting tiny features of Brimham.