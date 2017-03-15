Leeds dog charity to hold classes on introducing pets to new babies

Are you a dog owner who's expecting a baby?

A Leeds charity is holding a special advice clinic offering guidance on introducing a family pet to the new arrival safely.

Dogs Trust Leeds is holding the session at its York Road site, near Barwick-in-Elmet, on Monday April 10 from 7-9pm.

Parents-to-be and other close relatives who own a dog are welcome to attend, and the event is also suitable for health professionals who encounter the situation.

The session costs £10 and tickets can be purchased by emailing leedsdogschool@dogstrust.org.uk