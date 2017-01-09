Leadership course call for young people

Rotary Club of Knaresborough is looking for a young person to benefit from a one week residential leadership course to be held during this summer.

The Rotary youth leadership award course (RYLA) is designed to allow young people to experience at first hand the challenge of leadership.

“This course is open to young men and women who are over 16 at the start and under 18 on the day the course concludes,” said spokesman Brian Souter.

“The course contains a mixture of: physical and mental challenges that allow participants to experience leadership, team building, communication and problem solving skills.

“These are based on both indoor and outdoor activities including water activities, orienteering, raft building and presentations.”

Rotary has been running the courses for over 20 years and has helped over 1,000 young adults to develop their personal skills as a leader.

Brian added: “Rotary is proud of the system of helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow and looks forward to meeting and working with many more in the future.”

The course will take place at Hebden Hay, a Scout hostel at Hardcastle Crags valley, near Hebden Bridge, on Saturday July 22-Friday 28 or Sunday July 30-Friday August 4.

Full sponsorship is available through the Knaresborough Rotary Club.

The course staff are made up of a team of professional instructors, who supervise the activities and offer feedback to the awardees on their performance, and Rotarians from around the Yorkshire area.

Awardees must be at least 16 and not have attained 18 years of age at the start and finish of the course.

Those wishing to apply should submit a letter of application including their name, date of birth, full address, telephone number and e mail address to: Rotarian Brian Souter briansouter@hotmail.com as soon as possible. The closing date for applications is February 1.