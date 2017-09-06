Join in the new-look Wetherby Activities Day

Wetherby Activities Day 2017 (WAD17) will feature pastimes from racketball, through drama to flower-arranging, at the High School on September 9, 10am-3pm.

And residents are being encourage to go along and discover what their community has to offer with about 30 groups taking part.

Co-organiser and Welcome to Wetherby chairman Coun Cindy Bentley said: “The first event was held last September but in response to feedback from participating groups, we decided to rebrand it for this year.

“The original idea came from Privas, Wetherby’s twin town, which holds a similar event every September, as do most French towns.”

“We agreed that all those organisations/associations/individuals in the local area who are involved in any way at all with teaching, education or training would be invited to participate, the aim being to give these groups an opportunity to show what they can offer.

“Many of the groups are organising have a go’ sessions or demonstrations. For example, you can try out a ukelele on the U3A stand or try your hand at racketball with the Collingham and Linton Sports Association.”

Organising the event is a working group of Coun Bentley, Chris Bishop of Wetherby & District Churches Together, Connie Applebe of the Collingham & Linton Sports Association and Brian Taylor from U3A. Welcome to Wetherby will be helping, as will as staff and students from Wetherby High School.

“We will be using both the Sports Hall at Wetherby High School, as well as the main school hall and an outside pitch, “ added Coun Bentley.

“New for this year are childrens’ fairground rides (including the popular bungee jump), an ice cream van and a food/drink wagon.”

There will be an opportunity to investigate the new evening class programme at Wetherby High School.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to see the wide range of activities available to them in our area and I hope that they will come along.”