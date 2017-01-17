Indoor ice rink and bobsleigh ride arrive in Leeds

Ice skaters will be able to enjoy the luxury of a covered rink at Ice Cube in Leeds this winter.

In a number of changes to the Millennium Square attraction for 2017, an indoor ice rink has been introduced to allow visitors to skate whatever the weather.

Adults and children are both welcome on the ice, and skating lessons are also available in four-week blocks.

The popular penguin stabiliser skating aids for children will make a return.

This year, 45-minute slots on the ice are priced at £7.50 for adults and £6 for under-12s. Under fives can skate with a parent for £9.50.

Also new for 2017 is the Ice Jet - a bobsleigh ride which races you around. It costs £3 per person.

Popular attractions such as the North Pole Starflyer, the Glacier Run Experience simulator and the Dolomites Cafe will all return.

Ice Cube arrives in Leeds on January 27 and will close on February 19.

It opens from 12-8pm during the week, with hourly skate sessions, and from 10am-9pm at weekends and during February half-term.