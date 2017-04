A huge lorry fire shut part of the A1(M) near Harrogate last night.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 49 and 48 - Dishforth and Boroughbridge - was closed after the vehicle, which was transporting a cargo of chicken nuggets, caught fire at around midnight.

One lane has now re-opened but two remain closed for recovery work.

At the height of the incident, part of the northbound carriageway was also blocked due to smoke.