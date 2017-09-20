Hospice care to be revealed at 2017 open day

A rare chance to look behind the scenes at Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People is on offer when it opens its doors to the public on Sunday October 8.

The annual open day at Martin House – which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – is the only time the public get to see first-hand how it supports families.

Clair Holdsworth, director of care, said: “Martin House is much more than just a building. It is a place where families come to make memories they can cherish. “It takes the hard work and dedication of a huge team of people to provide the care that our children and young people – and their families – value so much.

“We hope people will come along with an open mind to get a real insight into the importance of what we do.”

It will feature guided tours by members of the care team, talks from special guests and a range of family activities, along with the Martin House Makers pop-up shop.

The open day takes place at the hospice on Grove Road, Boston Spa, from 11am-3pm.