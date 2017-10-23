High school pupils learn vital CPR skills

Pupils at Wetherby High learned how to restart a heart from top professionals in the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and volunteers from the Wetherby Fire Service.

The Ambulance Service wanted to train more than 25,000 children in 128 schools around Yorkshire in cardiopulmonary resuscitation in just a day for Restart a Heart Day.

Simon Gillespie, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “We need everyone in Yorkshire and the Humber to learn this life-saving skill to give them the confidence to step in and give CPR when someone collapses after a cardiac arrest.”

Year 7 pupil Georgi Quinn, who received the training said: “It was really clear training. You got to understand just what a difference anyone can make by using these skills. I learnt something important today and it gave me confidence that I could help someone in this situation.”

Wetherby High School’s Headteacher Lucie Lakin said: “We were delighted to host today the skilled professionals and volunteers from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service who gave up their time to work with our students.”

Wetherby MP Alec Shelbrooke went along to support the initiative and remarked at how impressed he was with the children in the event.

“I was delighted to call in to Wetherby High School and to support the vitally important ‘Restart a Heart Day’ activities,” said the MP.

“Instances of sudden death occur in our communities, workplaces and schools every year so it is really important that we teach our young people how to perform CPR and what to do if somebody experiences heart failure.

“In such circumstances, every second counts and knowing what to do can mean the difference between life and death. I was very impressed to see Wetherby High School taking such a proactive approach.”

Jayne Whitehouse Ambulance Service Locality Manager and organiser at Wetherby High School’s CPR training added: “It was fantastic to see how quickly the pupils picked up the skills of CPR.“