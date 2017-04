Swinsty and Fewston are just two of 133 reservoirs across the region which are managed by Yorkshire Water. But they are easily the most popular, with Fewston even dubbed ‘the jewel in their crown’.

Armed with a Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker, and taking advantage of the good weather, reporter HOLLIE BONE, set off to look at how residents and visitors can improve their health and wellbeing while enjoying one of the district’s most popular beauty spots.