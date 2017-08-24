Here's how much you'll need to earn per hour to live in each Harrogate postcode

Ever wondered how much you'd need to earn per hour to buy a house in Harrogate, Ripon or Knaresborough?

Online retailer Web Blinds has created a tool that compares the average house price in each postcode with the hourly wage one person would need to earn to buy there.

The most expensive area of the postcode area is HG3, which includes affluent villages on the outskirts of Harrogate and the pretty market town of Pateley Bridge. You'll need to earn an hourly wage of £26.31 to get on the property ladder here.

Living in the suburbs of Harrogate also comes with a premium, with an hourly wage of £24.83 allowing you to buy in popular areas such as Hornbeam Park, which has a railway station on the Leeds-Harrogate-York line.

The town centre itself is cheaper, with buyers needing to earn £19.14 to be able to afford a home in HG1.

Picturesque Knaresborough is also pricey, while living in Ripon is more affordable - you'll need an hourly pay packet of £18.54 to purchase a property in the cathedral city.

The full list:-

HG3 - Pannal, Killinghall, Spofforth, Bishop Monkton, Glasshouses, Follifoot, Pateley Bridge - £26.31

HG2 - Oatlands, Woodlands, Hookstone, Rossett, Pannal Ash, Harlow Hill, Hornbeam Park - £24.83

HG5 - Knareborough, Scotton - £23.54

HG1 - central Harrogate, Bilton, Jennyfields, New Park - £19.14

HG4 - Ripon, North Stainley, High Grantley, Masham, West Tanfield, Thornton Watlass, Thornton Steward - £18.54

