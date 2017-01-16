Heart runner’s tribute

A 24-year-old Harrogate woman who lost her father Iain Mackie to an unexpected heart attack in 2007 is taking on a 13.1 mile-long challenge for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) at the charity’s Harewood House Half Marathon and 10km run on February 26.

On the 10th anniversary of her father’s death, Harriet Mackie is lacing up her trainers to raise money for the BHF’s life saving research into heart disease.

Harriet has set up a justgiving page - www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harriet-Mackie2017 - and hopes to inspire others to sign up to the event.

Harriet said: “I want to raise money to help fund the BHF’s vital research into heart disease.

“My dad died when he was just 51-years-old and I want to do as much as I can to help stop such a tragedy happening to someone else.

“The run will be tough, but I’m really looking forward to the big day.”

Helen Wright, Fundraising Event Manager for the BHF’s Harewood House Half Marathon and 10km event said: “It is great to have Harriet taking on The BHF’s Harewood House Half Marathon.

“In the UK, one person every three minutes will die from heart and circulatory disease and it is responsible for over 14,000 deaths in Yorkshire and the Humber each year.

“It’s only through our supporters, like Harriet, that we can fund more research and see its burden decrease.”

Sign up by phoning 0845 130 8663 or visit bhf.org.uk/harewood. Donate at