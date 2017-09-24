Walking ideas to get out and about

Local walking scheme the Hambleton Strollers has put together a booklet with a number of different walks to try in and around Northallerton.

The guide gives details of six walks, where to start from, the route, how many miles they are and how long they should take to complete.

The aim of the guide is to get people out and about walking to improve their health and fitness.

Visit www.walkingforhealth.org.uk to see the guide.