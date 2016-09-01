Showcase event gives behind the scenes view of District NHS Trust

Patients and visitors will have the opportunity to see behind the scenes of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust and examine the care provided to the local community.

The trust is running its annual showcase open event at Harrogate hospital with around 35 interactive stands, facility tours and a backstage view of the services provided.

Anyone is welcome to the event which will be held on Thursday September 29 and will run from 3.30 - 7pm.

Sandra Dodson, Chairman of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our Showcase Open Event is always popular. It’s a really good opportunity for our services to demonstrate how they care for patients and local people both in hospital and in our local community.

“It’s also a fantastic chance for patients and members of the public to speak with clinical colleagues and see why we’ve been rating ‘Outstanding’ for providing caring services by the Care Quality Commission.

“I’m delighted to see some new exhibitors this year including our Emergency Department, our 0-19 Health Child Programme which now includes four geographical areas, and our Dementia care team.”

The event stages hospital and community-based teams hosting stands, several of which are new to this year’s showcase.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see services in the state-of-the-art Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, the Harlow suite and the Podiatry and Chaplaincy teams.