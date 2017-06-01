Raising awareness of dementia in our district

In May, preparation work to bring a £16 million ‘state of the art’ facility for people with mental ill-health, has started in Harrogate. The purpose built facility will largely relocate NHS mental health services from the Briary wing at Harrogate District Hospital to the development just off Beckwith Head Road.

As part of our Mental Health Awareness Campaign, reporter Hollie Bone brings you the stories of people living with dementia in our district.