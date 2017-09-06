Organ Donation Week: Harrogate dad says transplant 'transformed' his life

As part of Organ Donation Week (September 4-10), the Harrogate Advertiser Series is backing an appeal for residents across the District to start a conversation that could save lives.
We want you to #DecideIfYou’reADonor and then tell your family.
