One step closer to a healthier lifestyle

In an effort to get more people out walking, Age UK launched its Walking for Health scheme. As part of this initiative, a walking group called the Staying Steady Strollers was set up.

There are three walks per week, most weeks of the year, which are 30 to 40 minutes long.

The walks take place on a Tuesday in Harrogate.

One is at 10.30am leaving from the library in Starbeck on Knaresborough Road, and another at 11am leaving from the post office on Cold Bath Road.

The third is in Knaresborough on a Thursday, leaving at 10.30am from COGS, The Centre on Gracious Street.

The walks are enjoyable social gatherings with as much talking as walking.

The routes are as level as possible and are perfect for anyone starting to walk, recovering from surgery or with a long term health condition.

All walks are free and dogs are not allowed on the walks as the group often visits a cafe after the walk.

Those wishing to join in on a walk can simply turn up to the meeting place and start the walk with the group.

For more information contact Helen Steventon, Ageing Well co-ordinator on 01423 502253.