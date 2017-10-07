Interesting ingredients are on the menu at local restaurants

‘Feel good’ food & drink chain Filmore & Union has launched a new Autumn menu which introduces a ‘health-inspired neighbourhood dining’ concept found in cities like London and San Francisco, to its Yorkshire restaurants.

The eclectic new Autumn 2017 menu incorporates ingredients like activated charcoal, spirulina, and salsify, into dishes which are filling and full of flavour, served up in a relaxed, cosy, suburban setting.

In addition to the new day time, evening, and drinks menus at some of their restaurants including the Wetherby branch, health-inspired evening cuisine is taken a step further at the flagship Harrogate restaurant with extra special dishes and drinks being experimented with.

Evening dishes to be served on the new menu in Wetherby include a ‘melt in the middle’ beef burger with chorizo, smoked cheese, red onion marmalade.

At the flagship Harrogate restaurant, A La Carte dishes include a lavender crumb scallops with crab blinis, nori crisp and a mango fennel dressing.

Almost all of the dishes on the autumn menu are gluten free.