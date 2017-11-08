Healthy living: Beat the winter blues with exercise

With winter creeping closer, a new innovative fitness and gym class is aiming to boost people’s mood in the colder months.

The class, known as ‘Vitamin Me’, uses light therapy along with exercise to boost the mental and physcial well-being of those attending the class.

The session starts with guests switching on their light therapy lamp for 15 minutes of artificial day light, proven to improve mood and energy levels, and ends with a high intensity 10-minute cardio session designed to release endorphins that trigger a feel-good feeling in the body and mind.

The development of the Vitamin Me class comes as research reveals that 41 per cent of people say the clocks going back changes their mood for the worse.

Women are more likely to be affected than men, and people aged between 45 and 54 are those who feel the effects of the ‘winter blues’ the most.

The class is currently being run on a trial basis but if successful it will be rolled out across other David Lloyd Clubs, including David Lloyd Harrogate.

For more information, visit www.davidlloyd.co.uk/vitaminme.