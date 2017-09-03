Get up, out and walking with new app

A new free app has been launched in a bid to get Yorkshire’s middle-aged adults up and moving, in response to startling evidence of inactivity.

Public Health England has launched the innovative app after it found at least 610,000 middle-aged adults across Yorkshire and the Humber do not do 10 minutes of brisk walking each month.

The widespread lack of exercise among 40 to 60 year-olds is alarming, as just a 10-minute walk each day can reduce the risk of early death by as much as 15 per cent.

Study findings also reveal how lifestyles have changed over time, with people in the UK being 20 per cent less active now than they were in the 1960s.

On average, people walk 15 miles less each year than two decades ago.

The app is called Active 10 and is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices.

It tracks your walking and shows you when to increase your pace to benefit your health.

The app is designed to quickly and simply help you do more brisk walking in bursts of ten minutes.

It’s free to download and is easy to use way to get a bit healthier.