Funding for vehicles ensures happy start to new year for Harrogate charity

A Harrogate charity is celebrating after securing funding for two new wheelchair-accessible cars for its customers.

Thanks to donations and grants from a number of organisations and individuals, Disability Action Yorkshire has been able to purchase the two vehicles.

These are for the benefit of customers living at its Claro Road care home, and those involved in the “No Limits” initiative, which works with disabled young people and adults on providing what they want to enable them to live life the way they want to.

The charity was assisted along its path by the town’s Harlow Lodge, who secured a £6,000 grant from the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund, which supports a raft of good causes in its region each and every year.

Additional funding came from the ACT Foundation and The Sir George Martin Trust, and more than £1,500 was raised in sponsorship by former Nuffield health club employee, Sean Nicholson, who ran the London Marathon on the charity’s behalf.

This, combined with the sale of an existing vehicle, enabled the charity’s chief executive, Jackie Snape, to drive off the forecourt with a Fiat Doblo and a Peugeot Bipper Tepee.

Mrs Snape said: “We are incredibly grateful and indebted to all who have supported us this particular fund-raising exercise, which is going to be hugely beneficial to our Claro Road care home customers and those involved with ‘No Limits’.

“Our previous vehicle was very awkward to drive, meaning that it hardly left the drive and customers were reliant on wheelchair accessible taxis which are in short supply.

“The two vehicles we have now - which can carry a wheelchair, driver and two passengers - are very easy to drive.

“They are proving very popular indeed and I’m delighted to say our customers are taking full advantage of them.”

Further information about the Disability Action Yorkshire is available by contacting Mrs Snape on 01423 855410, or by emailing her on jackie.snape@da-y.org.uk

