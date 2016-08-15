Harrogate Hydro throws taster sessions to celebrate Jack Laugher's gold

Youngsters in the Harrogate district will have the chance to take advantage of free taster diving sessions to celebrate Jack Laugher's Olympic gold medal performance.

The Hydro in Harrogate is giving children under 12 the opportunity to try out the sport for themselves on the very boards where Jack learnt his craft.

There are 50 places available across five 30 minute sessions starting from 5.30pm on Monday August 22.

Ian Keighley, Harrogate Borough Council’s Diving Development Officer said: “Diving is riding high in the public’s imagination at the moment, with Jack’s gold and Tom Daley’s bronze medal.

“We want to use diving’s current popularity to let youngsters from all over the district know that, if they’ve been bitten by the bug, there’s a great team of coaches here who can show them what diving’s all about.

“Taster lessons have always proved successful in getting children into our diving lessons programme as, once they’ve given it a go they’re usually really keen to continue.”

No experience is needed for the sessions, put children interest must be able to confidently swim 25 metres in deep water.

The Hydro has produced not one, but two Olympians in recent years with Harrogate's Oliver Dingley also coached at the pool and will be lining up alongside Jack in the 3m springboard competition at Rio this evening (Monday 15 August).

Councillor Stanley Lumley HBC Cabinet Member for Culture and Sport said: “The Olympics really does capture everyone’s imagination – especially the young, and people like Jack Laugher are tremendous role models and a great inspiration.

“The Hydro has already produced two Olympic divers and, who knows, in a few years from now we may be celebrating further success that all started with a single half-hour taster session.”