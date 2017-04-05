Talented youngsters are set to take to the stage this weekend for the Harrogate Guide and Scout Gang Show.

A cast of 81 young performers, aged six-18, will take part in songs and sketches in the youth led event at the Royal Hall tomorrow at 7.30pm and Saturday, 2.15 and 7.15pm.

“The production team work hard to ensure that the show is of the highest possible quality and that our young people get the awesome experience of performing on such an iconic stage,” said spokesman Judi Edwards.

“Gang show builds team work, confidence and resilience as well as allowing them to learn about stage craft both as performers and the technical stuff that goes on behind the scenes.”

Tickets are on sale from the theatre box office.