Harrogate and District Volunteering Oscars 2017: Nominate now

Welcome to the Harrogate & District Volunteering Oscars Awards 2017.

This year’s ceremony will mark the tenth year of the Oscars, with the ceremony taking place on Friday, October 27 at the Old Swan Hotel, Swan Road, Harrogate from 7pm.

The evening is a celebration of the work volunteers do in our community either as individuals or as a group.

The Volunteering Oscars were created by Councillor John Fox in his Mayoral Year 2008/9 to recognise the wonderful work being undertaken by volunteers throughout the District by such a diverse group of people of all ages involved in a wide variety of activities.

The Awards are supported by the Harrogate Advertiser Series and the Harrogate & Ripon Centre for Voluntary Service.

The categories

Young Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer under 25 years of age.

Care Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a care based activity.

Community Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a community based activity.

Environment Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards an environmentally based activity.

Sports Volunteer - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a sports based activity.

Wildlife Volunteer - for any volunteer or group who has worked with and contributed towards local wildlife.

Harrogate Advertiser Series Unsung Heroes

One Award will be given to any volunteer who has gone the extra mile in each of the four locations.

Harrogate - sponsored by the Harrogate Advertiser

Knaresborough - sponsored by the Knaresborough Post

Ripon & Boroughbridge - sponsored by the Ripon Gazette & Boroughbridge Herald

Nidderdale - sponsored by the Nidderdale Herald.

New Volunteer of the Year - for any person who has started volunteering within the last 12 months.

Trustee of the Year - for the Trustee who demonstrates exceptionally sound decision making, and has provided ongoing support which allowed the charity to most effectively achieve its objectives within the last year.

Organisation of the Year - for an organisation which has demonstrated best practice in Volunteer Management.

Corporate Engagement Award - for any business or team who have taken part in a volunteering initiative over the past 12 months.

Volunteer of the Year - for the volunteer who has given an extraordinary contribution to an organisation, its service users and fellow volunteers. This volunteer has gone those extra few miles.

Lifetime Volunteer - for the volunteer who has given an extraordinary contribution to the organisation, its service users and fellow volunteers over a significant length of time. Unlike the other Awards, this recognises the contribution across a number of years rather than just the last 12 months.