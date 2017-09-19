Harrogate Advertiser Series Chip Shop of the Year 2017 - Vote for your finalists

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?

There’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2017 and we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2017.

Entries will be printed in the paper and online until Saturday, September 30, 2017, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in this week's paper (Thursday 21 September) to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for

votes is 10am on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

01 Coronation Fisheries, Coronation Avenue, Harrogate

02 Dougies, King Edward Drive, Harrogate

03 Drakes, Knaresborough Road, Harrogate

04 Graveleys, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

05 Harrogate Fisheries, Skipton Road, Harrogate

06 Jennyfield Fisheries, Grantley Drive, Harrogate

07 Oatlands Mount Fisheries, Mount Street, Harrogate

08 Oliver’s Fish Restaurant, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

09 Kirkby Fisheries, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard

10 Aragon Fisheries, Iles Lane, Knaresborough

11 Chain Lane Fisheries, Chain Lane, Knaresborough

12 Drakes, Silver Street, Knaresborough

13 Harrys Traditional Fish & Chips, Market Place, Masham

14 High Street Fisheries, High Street, Pateley Bridge

15 Drakes, Finkle Street, Ripon

16 North Street Fisheries, North Street, Ripon

17 The Jolly Fryer, Allhallowgate, Ripon

18 Clifford Fisheries, Albion Street Clifford, Wetherby

19 The Frying Pan, North Street, Wetherby

20 The Wetherby Whaler, Market Place, Wetherby