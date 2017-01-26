Harewood House to celebrate ITV drama Victoria in 2017

It was ITV’s flagship drama of the autumn season last year and attracted millions of viewers.

Victoria gave an insight into the life of Britain’s second-longest reigning monarch.

Now Harewood House, having played a huge role in filming the series, is paying homage to the show and the Victorian era from the start of its open season.

Harewood was used as a major filming location, standing in for scenes set in Buckingham Palace.Now the estate is celebrating the show’s success with the announcement of themed exhibitions and tours during 2017.

Throughout the season, the State Floor will host a costume exhibition, showcasing outfits worn by Olivia Coleman in the show. And alongside the clothes will be the personal items of Queen Victoria herself and her Lady in Waiting, Charlotte Canning.

The antiques will include the monarch’s writing set and a bracelet she gave to Lady Charlotte.

A 19th century portrait of the Countess of Harewood, Lady Louisa, by George Richmond will also be on display.

Visitors can also learn how the house was prepared for filming and what rooms were used as part of a one-hour Victorian Harewood tour.

Marketing manager at Harewood House Trust Alexis Guntrip said: “Victorian Harewood is the highlight of our 2017 season.

“Visitors will be able to explore this fascinating age through the eyes of three influential women. We hope the success of the series will encourage people to visit. It is so important to keep people interested and the show keeps everything fresh and alive.”

Staff at the house have been hard at work dusting and polishing priceless items in preparation for when the doors open to the public.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on when we close at the end of the season,” said Ms Guntrip. “What we are doing now is a big spring clean.

“Of course it is a bit different to spring cleaning the average house which is a big effort in itself – here it is a full time job and we have to use scaffolds and specialist equipment.”

l The season starts on March 24.