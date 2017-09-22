Great turn out for Memory Walk in Harrogate

More than one hundred people came to town’s beautiful Valley Gardens to take part in the third Harrogate Memory Walk.

Memory Walks are the Alzheimer’s Society’s principal fundraisers and occur right across the country.

NADV 1709162AM3 Memory Walk.Kira Cowperthwaite, Bev Le Brocq, Anne Cliff and Eleanor Hoyle. 1709162AM3.

The participants were accompanied by music from Becky Bowe, from Knaresborough, who won the BBC’s Pitch Battle contest.

The walks give people a chance to walk to remember loved ones or to raise money to support those living with the disease.

There is still time to donate to the Memory Walk. You can do so at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hgtmemorywalk2017.

NADV 1709162AM13 Memory Walk. Wal;kers set off. 1709162AM13.