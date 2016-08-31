Great British Bake Off: Will Yorkshire lass Val crumble on biscuit week?

BY LISTENING to her cakes and dancing constantly while cooking, Conisbrough’s Val Stones made it through the first episode of Bake Off - but tonight the pressure is on again.

It’s biscuit week and Val and her ten fellow remaining contestants will have to bake impressive signature dishes, technical challenges and showstoppers to stay in the competition.

The 66-year-old retired headteacher lives in Yeovil with husband Ian, but she is originally from Conisbrough, Doncaster, so we’ve claimed her as our own.

She delighted viewers with her odd baking tactics on BBC One last Wednesday.

Val exercises at the same time as cooking, lifting alternate feet off the ground as she’s mixing cake batter, or using the baking tray as a weight by lifting it above her head as it cools.

She also listens to her cakes, as she explained to the cameras during the first challenge of the contest, the signature bake.

Holding her precious sponge to her ear, she paused for a moment before saying: “And they’re not ready.

“They sing. And they say ‘I’m not ready, I’m not ready!’”

It’s not all singing and dancing though.

Although we know from last week that she makes a great mirror glaze chocolate genoise sponge, what if biscuits speak a different language to cakes so she can’t hear when they’re ready?

Or maybe her over-enthusiastic dancing will lead to a disaster - last week she dropped a whole rack of delicate decorative petals on the floor of the Bake Off tent.

I’m nervous for her. After all, biscuit week was full of surprises in 2015.

The star baker from week one, Marie Campbell, was sent home from the competition after forgetting to turn the oven on in the technical challenge.

(Iced) fingers crossed this won’t happen to our Val.