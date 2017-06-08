Galas set to feature villages’ best community family fun

Boston Spa is set for a gala day of fun on Saturday.

Stables Lane Field is set to host the family fun from 1pm.

Among the highlights are stalls, a magician, song and dance troupe, games and races and even a children’s go kart track and obstacle course.

For the energetic there is a tug-o-war competition to see if the yet unbeaten gala comittee can be overcome.

Admission is £2 on the gate and is free for all those under 16. Unfortunately dogs are not allowed on the field due to a Leeds council by-law.

And on June 24, just down the road, Bramham Primary School will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a Golden Summer Fair, from noon-3pm.

“We are inviting ex pupils and staff to come along for a nostalgic walk down memory lane,” said Chairman of Friends of Bramham School Georgina Mills.

“There will be a 50 years display and organised tours of school - plus lots of family summer fun.”

A barbecue, bar, games and stalls, and a programme of entertainment and displays by the children are set to showcase the school.

Georgina said they are hoping for a VIP guest to open the event, which will also feature a Golden crown parade for the children.

“It’s a real wider community and school event,” added Georgina.

“We are really keen to recognise this special school occasion as the school has had its ups and tougher times over the years, and is now absolutely thriving.”

