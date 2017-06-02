Funds for blast victims

A woman who was a driving force in the fundraising efforts for the 2015 Tadcaster flood victims has issued a heart-felt plea to help those affected by the Manchester bombing.

Gillian Hainsworth said she felt compelled to do something to help the families of those killed in last week’s suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena.

“On waking to the heart-breaking news of the tragic events in Manchester last Tuesday morning, I felt an overwhelming urge to do something to help,” said music teacher Gillian.

“Exactly what, I didn’t know at the time.

“A few hours later, children at one of the primary schools where I teach instrumental music told me their stories of other children they knew who had attended the event and I decided that fundraising for the families of those affected was the way forward.”

Gillian helped to raise more than £16,300 for the Tadcaster flood victims, an achievement which saw her awarded Tadcaster Town Council’s Merit Award.

Now, she is aiming to raise £10,000 through her United with Manchester City fund, which has already raised hundreds of pounds.

The explosion killed 22 people, some of them children, as American singer Ariana Grande’s concert was closing.

But people have united in their stand against terrorism since and Gillian said she was inspired to come up with a name for the campaign.

“The title of my fundraising campaign struck me in an instant - two iconic names associated with Manchester coming together as one, United with Manchester City,” she said.

“All of the money raised for the victims will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, established by the British Red Cross and the Lord Mayor of Manchester.

“I would urge every reader to please consider making a donation to this campaign.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gillian-hainsworth or from the Just Giving website search for “United with Manchester City”.

For those without internet access, cheques payable to “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” can be posted to c/o Gillian Hainsworth, Tadcaster Grammar School, Toulston, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, LS24 9NB.