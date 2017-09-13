Full scholarship for Harrogate college

Harrogate College is offering full Scholarships for students studying a degree programme in one of the main LEP priority areas.

The scholarships will be available to individuals wishing to study a degree level course in either Health and Social Care or Cosmetic Aesthetics (STEM) and includes a full fee waiver for the duration of the course.

Full-time degree level tuition fees are currently set at £7,500 per year.

The Harrogate College scholarship will be awarded on merit and aims to support applicants from a disadvantaged background for September 2017 entry.

Applicants wishing to study at degree level at Harrogate College are now also able to apply for one of the scholarships available.

Applications are open for 2017/2018 entry and the deadline to apply for the scholarship is September 25.

Details on how to apply can be found on the College website.